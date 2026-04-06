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Police: Hand Grenade Found in Columbus Yard

Published on April 6, 2026

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Grenade Found in yard
Source: WISH-TV

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.–A man found a hand grenade in his own lawn on Saturday, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of this, W 650 N between East St and Depot St was closed for several hours, but it was eventually reopened.

The device was removed from the scene for further examination. The Columbus Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene. They have been assisting the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Police: Hand Grenade Found in Columbus Yard was originally published on wibc.com

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