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R&B Icon Maxwell Drops Details on New Album and Upcoming Tour

R&B icon Maxwell recently shared exciting news about his upcoming tour and new album during an interview on The D.L. Hughley Show. He expressed gratitude for his fans and his enthusiasm for hitting the stage again. Maxwell’s new album is set to release around the same time as his tour, promising a blend of fresh tracks and classic hits for audiences to enjoy. With a focus on authentic R&B and love-themed music, Maxwell’s return promises to be a celebration of his timeless artistry. Fans can look forward to experiencing his music live and adding his new album to their playlists soon. Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2026/04/03/when-is-maxwells-new-music-and-new-tour/