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John Legend Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

Published on April 5, 2026

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John Legend
Source: Marc Fong / other

John Legend Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

John Legend is making a change in his management after almost 20 years with manager Ty Stiklorius. Legend is now heading to Roc Nation, where Stiklorius will continue to be his partner in both for-profit and non-profit endeavors. Stiklorius helped Legend found John Legend Ventures and has been with him through his EGOT-winning career. The move to Roc Nation could signal a new chapter for Legend as he looks to refresh his career and return to the pop culture spotlight. Source: https://1053rnb.com/6251937/john-legend-signs-management-deal-roc-nation

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