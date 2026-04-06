Listen Live
Close
Local

Anonymous Donor Gives $10,000 to IU Law School Graduates

With 154 students in the Indiana University Maurer School of Law Class of 2026, the donation totals $1.54 million.

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana State v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An anonymous donor is gifting $10,000 to every one of the 154 students in the Indiana University Maurer School of Law Class of 2026.

The donation totals $1.54 million, aiming to reduce the burden of educational debt for the emerging legal professionals.

“This gift was made possible by donors deeply committed to our students’ success and to advancing the mission of IU Maurer School of Law,” said Dean Christiana Ochoa.

The anonymous donor said the gift is intended to give the graduates an early advantage and inspire them to pay it forward in the future.

The law scholars are set to graduate on Saturday, May 9.

Anonymous Donor Gives $10,000 to IU Law School Graduates was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Local  |  WISH-TV

IMPD Faces Criticism Over Downtown Indy Fatal Shooting Case

2:02
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Tyrese and Tank Set for Verzuz Showdown

1:05
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

1:16
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Tasha K Lists Newly Renovated Home for Sale Amid $4M Cardi B Judgment

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close