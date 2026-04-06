$6M Renovation Secures Affordable Housing for Indy Seniors

Source: UCH / UCH

INDIANAPOLIS — United Church Homes (UCH) officially unveiled the “new” Capitol Station last week, marking the completion of a renovation project designed to ensure low-income older adults in Indianapolis have a modern, affordable place to call home for decades to come.

The grand re-opening, held on March 26 at the 7828 Madison Ave. community, celebrated the successful conversion of the property through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s RAD for PRAC program. By leveraging federal housing programs and 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, UCH was able to pour more than $120,000 in upgrades into each of the 50 apartments.

The project was about more than just aesthetics; it was a top-to-bottom modernization focused on sustainability, safety, and quality of life. The extensive renovations included:

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Modernized Interiors: Brand-new kitchens and bathrooms in every unit.

Infrastructure Overhaul: New HVAC systems and enhanced electrical and plumbing networks.

Safety & Accessibility: Strengthened security features and upgrades to ensure residents can navigate their homes safely as they age.

Efficiency: Energy-efficient enhancements to reduce long-term utility costs and environmental impact.

“This renovation represents far more than upgraded apartments — it is an investment in dignity, stability, and opportunity,” said Ken Young, President and CEO of United Church Homes. “We have secured the long-term affordability of this community while ensuring residents have a safe, modern, and meaningful place to age abundantly.”

While the technical upgrades are impressive, the impact on the residents is what truly took center stage during the celebration. Lona White, a resident of Capitol Station, shared her excitement with guests during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I love all the colors, all the furniture, everything! Since I have been here, I have made new friends, enjoyed creating memories and having so much fun. I find myself staying in my apartment more, but I enjoy and love my apartment—my home.”

The project was guided by the United Church Homes Preservation Team, led by Nate Bollinger and Kevin Deegan. Their mission is specifically focused on identifying UCH properties across their 80-community portfolio that qualify for federal preservation efforts.

By completing this renovation, UCH effectively “locked in” the affordability of these units, protecting low-income seniors from being priced out of the Indianapolis housing market.

About United Church Homes

For over a century, United Church Homes has been a leader in senior living. Currently ranked as the 19th largest multisite nonprofit senior living organization in the U.S., UCH serves nearly 7,000 residents across 15 states. As a founding member of the Radiant Alliance, UCH continues to pioneer new ways to redefine aging through community and compassionate care.

$6M Renovation Secures Affordable Housing for Indy Seniors was originally published on wibc.com