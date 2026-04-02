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Lizzo Grammy Promise: Her Story of Love and Growth

Lizzo, 37, Says She Kept Grammy Virginity Promise She Made Herself by Waiting Until She Won in 2020

Published on April 2, 2026

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Source: Atlantic Records/Live Nation / Atlantic Records/Live Nation

Lizzo, 37, Says She Kept Grammy Virginity Promise She Made Herself by Waiting Until She Won in 2020

Lizzo revealed on a podcast that she waited until her 30s to lose her virginity, which happened in 2020 after winning a Grammy. She also shared that her first kiss at 21 was terrible and that she had made a pact with friends at church to wait until marriage. Lizzo is currently in a relationship with Myke Wright, whom she went public with in 2022, and she expressed her love for him on The Howard Stern Show. Source: https://people.com/lizzo-kept-grammy-virginity-promise-waited-until-2020-11938722

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