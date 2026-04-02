Lizzo Grammy Promise: Her Story of Love and Growth
Lizzo, 37, Says She Kept Grammy Virginity Promise She Made Herself by Waiting Until She Won in 2020
Lizzo, 37, Says She Kept Grammy Virginity Promise She Made Herself by Waiting Until She Won in 2020
Lizzo revealed on a podcast that she waited until her 30s to lose her virginity, which happened in 2020 after winning a Grammy. She also shared that her first kiss at 21 was terrible and that she had made a pact with friends at church to wait until marriage. Lizzo is currently in a relationship with Myke Wright, whom she went public with in 2022, and she expressed her love for him on The Howard Stern Show. Source: https://people.com/lizzo-kept-grammy-virginity-promise-waited-until-2020-11938722
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