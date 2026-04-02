Trump To Provide 'Important Update' On Iran In New Address

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President Donald Trump has scheduled an address for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, where he’s expected to address the debacle he and the Israeli government started in Iran. But ahead of that address, he sent out a Truth Social post, generally saying things that he’s been saying about the MAGA calamity he plunged the U.S. into, including that the Iranian leaders are caving, which they have repeatedly denied.

“Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on Wednesday morning. “We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!! President DJT.”

First, it’s worth noting that on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that, according to administration officials, Trump told his aides he was willing to end his war in Iran without the Strait of Hormuz, which is under Iranian control, being opened up, signaling that he’s the one who is ready to cave, likely because he’s come to glory on how deeply unpopular his military campaign in the region is, and how it has managed to make him even more unpopular that he already was — which is a feat.

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As for his uncorroborated claim that the Iranian president “has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE” — now, why the hell should anyone believe that? As we previously reported, the last time Trump made the claim that the Iranian government was giving in on U.S. demands to end the war, the Iranian government denied the “talks” were even happening, and completely rejected Trump’s terms shortly after.

Outside of all that, Trump is claiming he’s having productive talks with Iranian leaders, while continuing to threaten to bomb the hell out of the country, which is also what he’s been doing for the last week or so.

Guys, hear me out — maybe the commander-in-lying-and-losing-and-lying-about-losing is just making shit up.

Anyway, according to NPR, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that during Wednesday night’s address, Trump will be providing “an important update” regarding the war, but didn’t elaborate any further. Trump himself said Tuesday that he expected the conflict to be over in two to three weeks, claiming, “We’ll be leaving very soon,” and promising gas prices would then “come tumbling down.”

And there it is…

Trump is talking about gas prices because he knows the inflated prices at the pump are being blamed on him — you know — because he is literally the one who caused them. Who would’ve thought that when the president of “no new wars” and “I will lower prices on day one” started a new war and exacerbated the rising prices of gas and other goods that he had already failed to permanently reduce, as he promised, people, including even many of his cultists, might not be happy with him?

Also, Trump just can’t seem to figure out how he feels about the Strait of Hormuz, which I’m pretty sure he just learned existed a few weeks ago.

From NPR:

Trump shrugged off what would happen to the blockaded Strait of Hormuz – which has cut off one fifth of the world’s oil supply – saying, “we’re not going to have anything to do with it.” He said that it wouldn’t affect the U.S. and would be something for other countries to deal with. “They’ll be able to fend for themselves,” he said, having previously told European allies who have refused to enter the war to “go get your own oil!” The assertion to wrap up the war quickly comes just days after Trump threatened to up the ante if there was no deal and Tehran didn’t reopen the strait. He said he could seize Iran’s oil and blow up all of their Electric Generating Plants and desalinization plants. He also said he was considering an invasion of Iran’s key oil export terminal, Kharg Island. But on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed his boss’s latest comments on the war being over in a matter of weeks, saying the main goal of preventing Iran from being able to build a nuclear weapon had been achieved.

Again, which is it? Will we refuse to end our military aggression once Hormuz is open, or do we not care about Hormuz at all? Are we having productive talks with the Iranian government, or are we still bombing them into “oblivion”? Do we desperately need help from our NATO allies, or do we not need them? (Or do we not need them because they’ve already refused to help with the war they didn’t start and weren’t consulted on?) Is the war about their nuclear capabilities, or have we already obliterated their nuclear capabilities?

What we can confidently predict is that when the president addresses the nation about his war of choice in Iran, he won’t clear up any of these contradictions. He’s just going to double and triple down on the same nonsense he’s been repeating leading up to it, while rambling incoherently and jumping around from topic to topic, and keeping fact-checkers across media working overtime to sort out his many, many lies — because that’s all every Trump address has been.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own



Trump Keeps Contradicting Himself On Iran War, Threatens Kharg Island Attack





Trump To Provide ‘Important Update’ On Iran In New Address. He’s Just Going To Keep Lying, Isn’t He? was originally published on newsone.com