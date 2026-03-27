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Black women aren’t just showing up in this year’s Sweet 16 they’re setting the tone, shifting the culture, and redefining what dominance looks like on the court. From clutch performances to viral moments, these athletes are leading their teams with confidence, skill, and star power. As the spotlight of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament intensifies, it’s clear this stage belongs to them.

Take a look at the Black women who are taking over the Sweet 16

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