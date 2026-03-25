RHOA's Pinky Cole Restaurateur Rushes To Bankruptcy Court After Creditors Seize Her Georgia Home, Says Actions Weren't Warranted

It looks like Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is going to have an eventful first season on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, Cole rushed to bankruptcy court this week following her claims that a creditor seized her home and changed the locks.

Per court documents obtained by the outlet, Pinky said she owns a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,814-square-foot home in the city of Loganville, about an hour east of Atlanta. She filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

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As for this new filing, the entrepreneur claims that after she filed for bankruptcy, Guardian Asset Management seized her fancy home and placed a notice in the street-facing window before changing the locks.

Pinky goes on to add that her lawyer tried to contact Guardian and explain their actions weren’t warranted since the bankruptcy filing paused any collection efforts. The soon-to-be star of RHOA said the seizure is causing “extreme financial harm,” claiming she needs to rent the property in order to bring in income. Cole says she has a prospective tenant with a lease set to start on April 1, but has not yet received a response from the creditor.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the plant-based restaurant founder filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Mar. 2 in the state of Georgia. Court documents show she owes approximately 1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration, tied to a COVID-era Economic Injury Disaster Loan, along with nearly $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The total debt listed exceeds $ 1.3 million.

Cole’s initial bankruptcy filing came after a rocky year for Slutty Vegan. In early 2025, the company entered into an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, a state-level alternative to bankruptcy. She temporarily gave up ownership before buying back the brand and its intellectual property weeks later.

Pinky ended up addressing the chatter surrounding this move head-on, insisting she was going to be okay. In a video shared by 11 Alive News, she appeared calm and confident, explaining that restructuring is part of entrepreneurship and growth. She made it clear she is still standing and still building.

Following that, she trolled people claiming that she was booted out of her mansion after filing for bankruptcy. In a video, the entrepreneur was seen leaving her mansion with her dog and suitcases in tow.

“What people think happens after you file for bankruptcy,” she wrote over the video. “Damn that’s crazzzzzzyyyyy,” she captioned the post. https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVbMvLHDrTg

She followed up with a spoof of Ms. Rachel on filing for chapter 11.

#RHOA's Pinky Cole Restaurateur Rushes To Bankruptcy Court After Creditors Seize Her Georgia Home, Says Actions Weren't Warranted was originally published on bossip.com