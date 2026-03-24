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Toyota to Invest $200 Million in Southern Indiana Plant

Toyota announced a $1 billion investment in its Kentucky and Indiana plants, with $200 million of that for Princeton, Indiana.

Published on March 24, 2026

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Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

PRINCETON, Ind. — Toyota is investing $1 billion in its plants in Kentucky and Indiana.

On Monday, the car manufacturer announced that $200 million will be going towards their plant in Princeton, Indiana, to increase capacity for the Grand Highlander SUV.

Stacy Carr, manager of corporate communications for Toyota Motor North America, said this is another significant investment for the area.

“It really speaks to our commitment to our team members to provide that job security, but also to the economic development and community support that we’re known for,” Carr said following Monday’s announcement.

The other $800 million will be invested in Toyota’s Kentucky plants to prepare for its second battery electric vehicle. The Kentucky plant will also increase capacity for the assembly of the Camry and RAV4.

In November 2025, Toyota said it wanted to invest up to $10 billion in its U.S. plants over the next five years.

Toyota to Invest $200 Million in Southern Indiana Plant was originally published on wibc.com

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