INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in Indiana have eclipsed $4 a gallon in some areas.

According to AAA, the average price of gas as of Tuesday morning was $3.98 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s also the national average.

This time last week, the average price of gas in the state was 31 cents cheaper at $3.67 a gallon. Prices were $2.77 a gallon a month ago.

“We have seen a sharper increase in Indiana and nationally,” said Christina Griffiths, manager of Public Affairs and Communications for AAA Hoosier.

Griffiths told WISH-TV that Indiana does typically see higher gas prices this time of year.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“That’s not abnormal to see at least some amount of an increase,” Griffiths said. “That’s because this is the time of year that those refineries put some special additives into that summer blend gasoline.”

Gas is costing more in northern Indiana counties closer to Chicago, with the cheapest gas being on the southwest side of the state. In Marion County, gas is $4.04 on average.

The war in Iran has been going on for almost a month now, causing more damage to global oil and gas markets and leading to a major jump in prices at the pump for March.

AAA expects gas prices to increase as the summer months get closer. They recommend checking apps and sites that show gas prices in the area so Hoosiers can try to save a few cents per gallon.

Gas Prices Rise to $4 a Gallon in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com