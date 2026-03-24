Black Festivals and Events You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026



⁠ Source: Toni Leavell / Radio One Digital It’s 2026, and we’re officially outside! This year is packed with an incredible lineup of festivals and events that celebrate Black culture, music, art, and innovation across the globe. These gatherings are more than just places to vibe, they’re spaces where Black joy, creativity, and power take center stage. From the soulful streets of New Orleans to the sun-soaked beaches of Ghana, these events are all about connecting with your people, celebrating our heritage, and turning up in style. Whether you’re looking to cruise with your favorite celebrities, groove to Afrobeats, savor gourmet dishes crafted by Black chefs, or network with innovators shaping the future, there’s something for everyone. These festivals aren’t just about showing up, they’re about showing out. They’re invitations to celebrate Black excellence, amplify our voices, and immerse yourself in the richness of our culture. So grab your crew, pack your bags, and get ready to be outside in 2026. Here’s a closer look at the can’t-miss events lighting up the year. RELATED STORY: Essence Fest 2026: Stacked Lineup Announced See Black Festivals and Events Below You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026

American Black Film Festival (May 27-31, Miami, Florida) Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) continues to be a premier platform for showcasing stories by and about people of African descent. This year’s theme, Homecoming, promises a star-studded lineup of screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, and exclusive parties. With Regina King as the festival ambassador, ABFF is a must-attend for film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Roots Picnic (May 30-31, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Roots Picnic is back and bigger than ever in 2026, taking over Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park for a fresh chapter in its storied history. Headlined by Jay-Z and Erykah Badu, this two-day festival promises an unforgettable experience. The lineup spans generations and genres, featuring Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., Mariah the Scientist, De La Soul, and Corinne Bailey Rae. Special highlights include a live mixtape set curated by J. Period with Wale and Black Thought, DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Magnificent Block Party, and a tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack led by Adam Blackstone. With its mix of music, culture, and community, the Roots Picnic is a must for anyone looking to vibe out in Philly.

Soul Beach Music Festival (May 20-25, Curaçao) Get ready to ride the wave at the Soul Beach Music Festival, set against the stunning backdrop of Curaçao, voted the #1 Caribbean Island by USA Today. This Memorial Day weekend, immerse yourself in a sophisticated blend of world-renowned R&B performances, top-tier comedy, and unforgettable beach parties. Whether you’re a long-time “Soul Beacher” or a first-timer, this festival offers a unique opportunity to connect with a global community of music lovers while enjoying Curaçao’s vibrant culture and breathtaking beaches. Don’t miss this electrifying celebration of music and soul in paradise.

Black Yacht Weekend (June 18-21, Chicago, Illinois) For those who love the water, Black Yacht Weekend offers a unique blend of culture, networking, and celebration. This multi-day event features live performances, curated experiences, and Juneteenth celebrations, all while amplifying Black-owned businesses and creators. It’s a perfect mix of leisure and purpose.

Black Food & Wine Experience (June 18-21, Napa Valley, California) Foodies, rejoice! The Black Food & Wine Experience, led by visionary Chef Mimi, returns for its 9th year. This event celebrates diversity in the culinary world with gourmet food, soulful drinks, and culture-rich moments. It’s a feast for the senses and a celebration of Black culinary excellence.

Essence Festival (July 3-5, New Orleans, Louisiana) The 2026 Essence Festival of Culture, held at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, is bringing the heat with a “Ladies First” lineup that celebrates women in music. Headlined by Cardi B (making her festival debut), Kehlani, Latto (also debuting), Patti LaBelle, Brandy, and Monica, this year’s festival is a powerhouse of modern R&B, hip-hop, and legendary performances. Curated by Teyana Taylor and her creative collective, The Aunties, the festival promises a blend of cutting-edge artistry and timeless classics. Beyond the music, Essence Festival continues to be a hub for wellness, beauty, entrepreneurship, and cultural celebration, making it a must-attend event for anyone looking to experience the best of Black culture.

Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (August, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts) The 24th Annual Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) is an OSCAR® qualifying festival in the Short Film category and a premier destination for Black filmmakers and film enthusiasts. This week-long event showcases groundbreaking films, thought-provoking panel discussions, and networking opportunities with some of the most talented creatives in the industry. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Martha’s Vineyard, MVAAFF is a celebration of Black storytelling and cinematic excellence. Whether you’re a filmmaker or a film lover, this festival is a must for your 2026 calendar.

CurlFest (July 25, New York, NY) CurlFest, the largest natural beauty festival in America, is a celebration of Black women and their beauty. With live music, panel discussions, and product activations, this empowering event is a space for women to embrace their natural selves.

One Voyage (October 26-November 1, Virgin Cruiseline, Miami, Florida)

Set sail for the 25th anniversary of One Voyage, a cruise like no other aboard Virgin Voyage Cruises’ Resilient Lady. Departing from Miami, this week-long celebration is known as the “party with a purpose.” It brings the same legendary vibes with performances from some of the biggest names in R&B, Hip-Hop, and Jazz. Alongside the music, attendees can enjoy seminars, exclusive events, and appearances from their favorite celebrities. Whether you’re dancing under the stars or soaking up the sun, this cruise is the ultimate mix of fun, culture, and connection.



AfroTech Conference (Nov 2-6, Houston, Texas) Tech enthusiasts and innovators will find their tribe at AfroTech, a leading conference that merges technology, culture, and innovation. This year’s event focuses on the next decade of Black innovation, offering networking opportunities and thought-provoking discussions.