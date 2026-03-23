Source: Dilip Vishwanat / Getty

ST. LOUIS — Purdue is moving on to the Sweet 16 after a 79–69 win over Miami on Sunday.

The No. 2 seed Boilermakers will play 11‑seed Texas on Thursday in San Jose. Texas has already won three tournament games, including wins over BYU and Gonzaga.

Purdue started fast with plays from Braden Smith, Oscar Cluff, and Fletcher Loyer, but Miami answered with a run of its own and led by two at halftime. Purdue took the lead back early in the second half and held it the rest of the way. Miami cut the gap late, but Purdue closed the game at the line.

Loyer scored 24 points, Trey Kaufman‑Renn added 19 and nine rebounds, and Smith finished with 12 points and eight assists.

This is Purdue’s seventh Sweet 16 appearance in its last nine tournaments.

The win also marked Matt Painter’s 500th career victory.

Purdue Advances to Sweet 16 With Win Over Miami was originally published on wibc.com