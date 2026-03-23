Nelly and Ashanti Reality Show Renewed For Season 2

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Get ready for more Nelly and Ashanti. The married musical couple is heading back to Peacock for a second season.

The streamer announced the renewal for Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together ,which debuted in June of 2025. It became the highest-ranking unscripted new reality show on the streamer.

The couple’s story obviously resonated with viewers. Rapper Nelly, 51, hit with the album Country Grammar back in 2000 and has since sold many millions of records with massive hits like “Hot in Herre” and “Ride With Me” along with the crossover smashes “Cruise” and “Lil Bit” with Florida Georgia Line. He’s also won three Grammys.

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At the same time, Ashanti was working her way up in the music business, landing a deal with Murder Inc. She released her debut, Ashanti, in 2002, featuring her hit “Foolish,” going on to release several more hit records, including “Baby” and “Rain on Me,” earning a Grammy along the way.

The two famously dated from 2003 until 2013, until splitting up acrimoniously. But in 2012, at the Verzuz competition between Fat Joe and Ja Rule, the two exchanged numbers and quietly started dating again. In 2023, they quietly got married and Ashanti announced their pregnancy in 2024. Their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, was born in 2024.

Their eight-episode reality show showed the couple going about their lives including dealing with some challenges. Where would they live? Ashanti wanted to stay in her hometown of New York, but Nelly didn’t want to live there. Ashanti didn’t agree with Nelly performing for Trump, something that also didn’t go over well with his fans. And then there was the diaper controversy with Nelly saying that while he’d be present for Ashanti and his son, he wasn’t changing diapers.

But the couple’s initial reconciliation couldn’t have gone off smoother, as Ashanti told Today during interviews about the series.

“When one of the first nights went down, it was kind of like, things fell back without even trying,” she said. “I was just like, wow. It’s so bizarre to me that it’s been this long, but it feels like there was no time that went by. So I feel like a lot of things just organically came back when we were together.”

Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together is shooting now, with episodes scheduled to air later this year.

See how social media saluted them spinning the block when they announced they were back together below.