Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Dead, Two Women Injured After Shooting in Indy

Indianapolis police say three people were shot on the east side Sunday morning.

Published on March 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy East Side Shooting
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say three people were shot on the east side Sunday morning.

Police got to North Tacoma Avenue, near East Michigan Street. That’s not far from Arsenal Techincal High School. When they arrived, they found a man and two women with gunshot wounds. Police say the man died at the scene, and the two women were taken to hospitals.

One woman is in critical condition, and the other one is stable.

If you have any information about the shooting, IMPD detectives urge you to give them a call.

Man Dead, Two Women Injured After Shooting in Indy was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

No, Iran Didn’t Say Black Americans Are Safe, But The Internet Thinks It Did

Inspire Her 2026
9 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Trade Veteran Linebacker Zaire Franklin

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

1:08
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Anthropic Sues Trump Administration Over Federal AI Ban

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close