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Drake on Criticism and Self-Expression

Drake Candidly Reflects on Why So Many People Hate Him as a Rapper: ‘They Nitpick at Everything’

Published on March 22, 2026

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Source: Daniel LEAL / AFP / Daniel LEAL / AFP

Drake Candidly Reflects on Why So Many People Hate Him as a Rapper: ‘They Nitpick at Everything’

Drake faced criticism early in his career for not fitting the tough-guy image prevalent in hip-hop at the time. Despite being teased for his background and acting on Degrassi, he has weathered beefs and criticisms to become one of the biggest rappers in the world. In a 2011 interview, Drake expressed frustration at being nitpicked and made fun of for trivial things like his fashion choices. He emphasized that he doesn’t seek confrontation and aims to spread mutual love through his music, with his confidant Chubbs vowing to protect him from any harm. Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/drake-candidly-reflects-on-why-so-many-people-hate-him-as-a-rapper-they-nitpick-at-everything

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