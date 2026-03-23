“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis International Airport / Indianapolis International Airport

*STORY FROM WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – For the third time in six months, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Indianapolis International Airport are working without a paycheck. As the partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown drags into its fifth week, officers like Brad Neal are finding themselves at a breaking point.

Neal, a 10-year veteran of the TSA, is usually known for his smile and positive attitude. But behind the professional exterior, the stress of the 2026 funding stalemate is mounting.

“This is probably the worst it’s ever been because of how expensive everything has gotten,” Neal said. “Having three shutdowns back to back to back does not help. This time you had no time to recoup; it’s hit after hit after hit.”

The financial strain is particularly acute for Neal, who recently welcomed an 8-month-old daughter, Adalyn. To keep his family afloat, he has been forced to rely on credit cards for basic necessities.

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“I wanted to make sure the baby is taken care of,” he explained. “Food is getting tougher, credit card bills are getting a lot higher, and we’re still waiting to get paid.”

Neal isn’t alone. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has become a lifeline for federal employees at the airport. According to CEO Fred Glass, roughly one-third of the local TSA workforce has reached out for assistance with food and essentials.

“These are not highly paid individuals,” Glass said. “Some are still feeling the hangover from the last interruption when they had to skip a car payment, take out a loan, or live on the edge.”

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 618, which represents Indianapolis TSA workers, reports that 350 screeners and 100 support staff are currently going unpaid. The average annual salary for these positions is approximately $55,000.

Union representative Myles Wagner noted that the constant instability is driving workers away. So far, eight Indianapolis agents have resigned, while others are calling in sick or requesting shortened hours to work “gig” jobs like Uber or DoorDash just to put gas in their cars.

“We stay at home most of the time to make sure we have gas,” Neal added. “I know some people with us have to rely on gift cards and gas cards that people are donating.”

Despite the internal struggle, operations at Indianapolis International have remained relatively smooth, leaving many passengers unaware that the officers at the checkpoints are working for free. Neal says he decided to speak out because he wants the public to understand the reality of their situation.

While workers are expected to receive back pay once a Homeland Security budget is signed into law, for families like the Neals, the immediate question isn’t when the back pay arrives—it’s how to pay the bills tomorrow.

“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle was originally published on wibc.com