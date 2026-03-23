Senator Banks: DHS Shutdown “Political Games” Risking Security

Source: Senator Jim Banks / Senator Jim Banks

INDIANAPOLIS – As the partial government shutdown enters its fifth week, Indiana Senator Jim Banks is placing the blame for airport delays and unpaid federal workers squarely on Senate Democrats.

In a recent interview, Banks slammed the opposition for repeatedly blocking funding to reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a move he claims is jeopardizing national security during a period of heightened global tension.

Senator Banks, who frequently travels between Washington D.C. and Indianapolis, highlighted the growing strain on TSA agents at Indianapolis International Airport. These workers have now missed two consecutive pay periods.

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“They work hard in the Indianapolis airport,” Banks said. “They’re showing up every day to work and they’ve now missed two pay periods… They’re not getting paid because the Democrats are playing games with their paychecks and their livelihood.”

The Senator noted that the financial pressure is leading to a massive spike in “call-outs.” According to Banks, the rate of workers not showing up for shifts climbed to 38% this week, leaving security lines longer and travelers frustrated.

Banks argued that the refusal to fund DHS is particularly dangerous given current threats from state sponsors of terrorism like Iran. He characterized the Democratic leadership as “out of touch” with the safety needs of the American people.

“The Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security, which is supposed to be keeping us safe,” Banks said. “That’s how crazy and out of touch these Democrats are. They’re playing games, political games with the safety and security of the American people.”

The Senator also suggested the shutdown is being used as a political weapon against the current administration. “The Democrats want it all to fail because Donald Trump’s in the White House and they hate Donald Trump. And that’s what this all goes back to,” he stated.

Negotiations at a Standstill

Despite claims from some lawmakers that negotiations are ongoing, Banks insisted that Republicans have made “reasonable offers” through Border Czar Tom Homan, including reforms like body cameras for ICE agents. He claimed that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has refused to come to the table.

“The Democrats aren’t making any demands. They’re not coming to the table to negotiate,” Banks said. “Chuck Schumer has to come to the table, make a deal. He’s not doing that right now.”

With Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently warning that small airports could begin shutting down entirely if the gridlock continues, Banks urged Hoosiers to contact their representatives.

“These Democrats have to hear from their constituents that they’re fed up with it,” Banks concluded. “Enough is enough. Come to the table.”

Senator Banks: DHS Shutdown “Political Games” Risking Security was originally published on wibc.com