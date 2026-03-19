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JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July 2026

Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

Plenty of new blue Yankee (caps) are going to be sold.

Published on March 19, 2026

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Legends of the Summer: Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Tour - New York
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

JAŸ-Z is officially back on his bully. On Wednesday (March 18), the Hip-Hop mogul announced that he will be performing two dates in Yankee Stadium in July.

The pair of concerts will be in celebration of two of the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s classic albums — his debut project, Reasonable Doubt, and his sixth opus, The Blueprint.

Roc Nation and Live Nation made the announcement in a social media post that revealed that shows are going down July 10 and July 11. It seems that the July 10 date will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt while the next night will be in homage to the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

It appears that Jigga is trying to lock down another summer. On Tuesday (March 17), JAŸ-Z revealed that he would be headlining The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30.

The Boogie Down Bronx stadium is familiar territory for the Brooklyn rapper. Back in 2013, Hova’s “Legends of the Summer Tour,” with Justin Timberlake, performed at the venue, also in July.

More details are forthcoming. But for now, the “JAŸ-Z album watch” delegation has plenty of evidence that new music is on the horizon.

This story is developing.

Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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