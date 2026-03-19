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Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now

Temperatures will head towards the 70s before the weekend with only light chances of rain.

Published on March 19, 2026

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Springtime Cloudscape over Lush Green Field in Rural Indiana
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The second half of this week will be much warmer in Indiana.

Another round of light snow showers moved in and out of the state Wednesday morning, setting up the warm-up to begin Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will have milder conditions with temperatures rising into the mid 60s.

Meteorologist Aaron Updike from the National Weather Service said we’re getting a little more of a taste for winter this week before we head into the spring.

“Average temperatures this time of year are right around the low 50s,” Updike said. “Just hold on for a few more days and we’ll get warmer weather.”

There is a chance for light rain on Thursday too, but nothing serious.

“Overall, it’s going to be pretty light and sporadic, but there could be some showers in the morning to early afternoon,” said Updike.

Friday marks the first official day of spring with a nice change in the weather. Over the weekend, some areas of the state could reach 80 degrees, which is well above normal for mid-March.

“As we get to Friday, Saturday, Sunday, that’s when we’re really going to be seeing those warm temperatures and highs around 70,” Updike said.

Rain chances return early next week with another drop in temperatures by Monday. Updike reminds Hoosiers to always be on alert when it comes to the weather

“You can get severe weather anytime of year, so just make sure you’re practicing where you would go in case of a tornado warning,” he added.

Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now was originally published on wibc.com

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