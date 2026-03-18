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IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex

The Indianapolis Fire Department said no one was hurt in the blaze early Wednesday morning.

Published on March 18, 2026

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Indy duplex fire
Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on the city’s near east side early Wednesday.

At around 4:05 a.m., IFD firefighters were sent to the duplex in the 2900 block of E. Michigan Street. On the west side of the home, a resident was able to get out after a smoke alarm alerted them.

It’s unclear if anyone lived on the other side of the duplex.

IFD said no one was hurt and they are working to determine what caused the blaze.

IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex was originally published on wibc.com

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