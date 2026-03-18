Joys & Concerns: St. Patrick Was an Escaped Slave

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

Welcome to the latest “Joys and Concerns” segment, where comedy perfectly meets the congregation. If you tuned into the recent broadcast, you know Griff took us straight to the “Get Up Church of Our Lord” for a St. Patrick’s Day special. He blended our unique cultural humor with genuine historical facts. Instead of buying into mainstream myths, Griff used his platform to celebrate the true, empowering history behind the holiday. We gathered to laugh, reflect, and learn something new about a day mostly known for green outfits and parades.

The segment kicked off with that undeniable church energy we all know and love. After shouting out birthdays for community staples like Jason Staton and the “fabulous” Patrick Bouquet, the crew leaned into classic testimony time. Hearing familiar phrases like “first giving honor to God” and “glad to be in the house of the Lord one more time” immediately grounded the broadcast in our shared cultural experiences. It set the stage for a message that felt like a familiar family gathering.

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When Griff transitioned to the main lesson, he delivered a powerful historical truth. He revealed that St. Patrick was actually an escaped slave who eventually brought Christianity to Ireland as a missionary. This striking detail deeply resonates with our own community’s history of overcoming bondage and finding spiritual liberation. By sharing this fact, Griff empowered the audience. He reminded us that stories of resilience and faith exist across all cultures, even those we might not expect.

Next came the breakdown of the shamrock, served with a healthy dose of humor. Griff explained how St. Patrick used the simple three-leaf plant to illustrate the Holy Trinity—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. He cleverly called out how modern society trades this profound spiritual lesson for fairy tales. “We let them people teach us leprechauns,” Griff joked, pointing out the absurdity of ignoring the truth for a pot of gold. His witty critique challenged us to look past commercialized traditions and seek out the real, historically grounded narratives.

Griff took a holiday that often feels disconnected from our community and made it deeply relatable. By centering faith, history, and a touch of that classic church humor, he created an inclusive journey that brought us all a little closer. The next time you see a shamrock, you will know the real, resilient story behind the leaves.

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Joys & Concerns: St. Patrick Was an Escaped Slave was originally published on getuperica.com