Get The Look: Olandria's Romantic Updo At The Vanity Fair Party

Olandria Carthen, a fashion muse, turned heads in a backless white gown and $10 million necklace.

Stylist Ashanti Lation used RED/RED PRO hot tools to create a romantic, sculpted updo with soft curls.

The look was inspired by a modern screen siren, with a polished yet playful, timeless elegance.

Source: Olandria Carthen vanity fair hair

Everyone’s favorite it-girl Olandria Carthen was a vision of beauty at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party. Styled by The Reisman’s, Carthen was angelic in a backless white gown by Pajtim Raci that accentuated her figure and a $10 million necklace that adorned her back. Paired with a romantic updo, the reality TV star turned fashion muse turned heads at the invite-only Hollywood event. The Vanity Fair after-party is the hottest ticket in town, and Olandria really turned up the heat in this racy look.

Carthen’s glam is always on point. And she has her hair stylist Ashanti Lation, who exclusively used RED/RED PRO hot tools to bring this look to life.

“To build this look, I relied on a couple of my go-to styling tools from RED by Kiss to create smooth volume, defined curls, and long-lasting structure,” Lation explained.

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“I wanted something that felt effortlessly glamorous with a touch of old-Hollywood romance. The inspiration was a modern screen siren, soft, sculpted curls piled into an elegant updo with delicate tendrils framing the face. It’s polished but still playful, giving that ‘just stepped out of a dressing room at the Oscars’ energy. The goal was to highlight her features while letting the hair feel luxurious, feminine, and timeless.”

Here’s how you can get the look, below:

Step 1: Smooth & Stretch The Hair



I began by blow-drying Olandria’s hair using the RED by Kiss Air Master 4200 BLDC Dryer. This ultra-lightweight, high-speed dryer helps remove moisture quickly while keeping the hair smooth and frizz-free. The powerful airflow allowed me to stretch the hair and create a sleek foundation without overexposing it to heat.

Step 2: Build Volume At The Roots



Once the hair was mostly dry, I went in with the RED by Kiss 2-in-1 Hot Air Brush to smooth the hair further and add volume at the crown. The ceramic barrel helps distribute heat evenly while creating a polished blowout finish with lift and body.

Step 3: Create The Curl Structure



After the hair was fully prepped and smooth, I added curls throughout the hair to create the texture needed for the updo. This step builds the shape and body that allows the style to hold its romantic, red-carpet structure.

Step 4: Sculpt The Updo



I gathered the curls upward and began pinning them into a loose, layered updo. By stacking the curls rather than tightly wrapping them, the style keeps its softness while still giving that sculpted, glamorous silhouette.

Step 5: Frame The Face



To soften the look, I left out two delicate tendrils in the front and lightly curled them. These pieces highlight Olandria’s features and add movement to the style.

Step 6: Final Polish



A light finishing spray locked everything in place while keeping the curls soft and touchable, perfect for a night of flashing cameras and celebration.

Final Look: A romantic, sculpted updo with soft curls and face-framing tendrils, timeless, elegant, and ready for Oscar night.

Get The Look: Olandria's Romanctic Updo At The Vanity Fair Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com