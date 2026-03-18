Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2026 With These Cocktails & Sips

Patrick’s Day (March 17) is here, and the parties, bar crawls, and other festivities will be in full swing all day and night. Doing our part, CASSIUS put together a nice collection of clever cocktails that fit the theme of St. Patrick’s Day as best we could. I want to apologize to all my industry partners for just getting this roundup going today. Life happens, bad weather in my area, and other happenings didn’t allow me the time to get this post going last week. But enough about that, let’s get to the drinks. As I did last year, I’ll share Britannica’s explanation of St. Patrick’s Day below: It was emigrants, particularly to the United States, who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a largely secular holiday of revelry and celebration of things Irish. Cities with large numbers of Irish immigrants, who often wielded political power, staged the most extensive celebrations, which included elaborate parades. Boston held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737, followed by New York City in 1762. Since 1962 Chicago has coloured its river green to mark the holiday. (Although blue was the colour traditionally associated with St. Patrick, green is now commonly connected with the day.) Irish and non-Irish alike commonly participate in the “wearing of the green”—sporting an item of green clothing or a shamrock, the Irish national plant, in the lapel. Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. I’ve got my eyes on some Irish whiskey tonight, which is a category I’m still getting to know. I also picked up a sixer of Guinesss and Smithwick’s Red Ale that I’ll share with my pals. In this roundup, I have a couple of bottles, plenty of cocktails, a mocktail or two, and even some THC-boosted options, which is something I normally don’t feature at Spirit.Ed. Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and be safe doing so. P.S. I will be updating this post until 7 PM ET today (March 17). — Photo: Getty

Source: Kahlúa Baby Irish Coffee Ingredients:

1oz Jameson Original

1oz Kahlúa Dunkin Caramel Swirl Liqueur Method:

Add ingredients to a shot glass and garnish with whipped cream & caramel drizzle

Source: Sovereign Brands Belaire Bleu Mimosa Ingredients:

Luc Belaire Bleu

Fresh squeezed orange or pineapple juice Method:

Pour Belaire Bleu into a flute or wine glass Top with orange or pineapple juice. *Add a higher ratio of juice to Belaire Bleu for a more vibrant green.

Source: Hotel Crescent Court CRESCENT PEAR-ADISE Courtesy of Hotel Crescent Court, Dallas, Texas Ingredients:

1.5 oz Green House Artisan Gin

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Pear Liqueur

0.25 oz Green Chartreuse

0.5 oz Shimmering Simple Syrup*

2 oz Pear-secco (to top)

Large format or standard ice cubes

Dehydrated pear wheel (garnish) *Shimmering simple syrup: 1:1 simple syrup with edible pearl luster dust added for visual effect Instructions:

Fill preferred glassware with ice (large format or standard cubes). In a shaker, combine gin, lemon juice, pear liqueur, Chartreuse, and shimmering simple syrup. Add ice and shake briefly until chilled. Strain over fresh ice in the prepared glass. Top with Pear-secco. Gently stir to incorporate. Garnish with a dehydrated pear wheel.

Source: Tullamore D.E.W. Dew & A Brew

Created by Kevin Pigott, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Global Ambassador INGREDIENTS:

1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

1 part beer of your choice METHOD:

Combine all ingredients. Stir and pour.

Source: Drumshanbo Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Whiskey (Add Script) The Shed Distillery produces some of my favorite gins, and they also make Irish whiskey that I’ve yet to try. The brand is putting forth its Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Whiskey, and when I get a sip, I’ll be glad to come back and report. I’m already a big fan of what they do on the lighter side. Learn more here.

Source: Dulce Vida Dulce Vida Lucky Lime Margarita Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Lime Tequila

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave

0.75 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur Directions: Combine all ingredients and shake, pouring over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Source: Boatyard Gin Basil Smash Ingredients:

2.00 oz Boatyard Double Gin

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

6-8 Basil Leaves Directions: Lightly muddle basil leaves in a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice until well chilled. Fine strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a sprig of basil or twist of lime.

Source: Teremana Green Eyed Bandit 1.5 oz. Teremana Blanco

½ oz. fresh lime juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

1 oz. fresh kale & cucumber juice (equal parts)

3-4 jalapeño wheels (no seeds)

Glassware: Collins glass

Garnish: Garnish with a cucumber wheel. Method: Muddle jalapeno wheels (seeds removed) in shaker. Add lime juice, kale & cucumber juice, simple syrup & Teremana Blanco. Shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass.

Source: Empress 1908 Green Gimlet Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

5-6 Basil Leaves

Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon Method: Add liquid ingredients and basil into a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release aromatics. Shaker over ice to chill and fine-strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with cucumber ribbon on a cocktail pick and enjoy!

Source: Ketel One Green Mary Ingredients:

1 oz Ketel One Vodka

3.5 oz freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber

.5 oz freshly squeezed lime

1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dried chili flakes

Garnish: salted cucumber slice Method:

Add all ingredients to the glass, stir well, add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.

Source: Factory 380 Guinesss Old Fashioned Courtesy of Factory 380 2 oz Jameson

½ oz homemade Guinness syrup*

2-3 dashes chocolate bitters

2-3 dashes orange bitters Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Stir and strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Garnish with an orange peel. *Guinness Syrup

1 can of Guinness

1 cup Demerara sugar

.5 cups caster sugar Bring to a boil for 8 minutes until sugar has dissolved and the syrup is bubbling and sticky. Let mixture cool and transfer to storage container.

Source: Highland Park Highland Park Penicillin Ingredients:

2 oz Highland Park Whisky 12YO

¾ oz lemon juice

½ oz honey syrup (2:1 honey to water)

½ oz ginger syrup

Garnish: candied ginger Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until well-chilled. Strain into chilled cocktail glass and garnish.

Source: High Spirits High Spirits I typically only cover cannabis over at the other Men’s Division site, Hip-Hop Wired, but in the spirit of the day, I realize folks out there are into the THC and CBD-boosted seltzers. High Spirits makes a tasty version of the concoction in a variety of doses and flavors, including a 50mg deal. I’ll have to work my way up to that. Learn more here.

Source: Teeling Irish Maid INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz Simple Syrup

½ oz St. Germain

2 Cucumber Slices BUILD:

Muddle cucumbers in tin, add all other ingredients. Shake and fine strain into a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice. Glass: Rocks | Garnish: Cucumber

Source: Cointreau James Joyce Ingredients:

0.75 oz Cointreau

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz Sweet Vermouth How-To:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass.

Source: The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach LUCKY LEPRECHAUN MILKSHAKE Courtesy of The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach, Fort Walton Beach, Fla Ingredients:

6oz Island Oasis Ice Cream Mix

3oz Vanilla Ice Cream

5oz Shaved Ice

1oz Crème de Menthe

Chocolate syrup (for drizzle)

Whipped cream

Rainbow sprinkles

Maraschino cherry Instructions:

Add the ice cream mix and vanilla ice cream to a blender and blend until smooth. Add the shaved ice and crème de menthe and continue blending until the mixture is fully combined. Drizzle chocolate sauce along the inside of a milkshake glass, then pour in the milkshake. Top with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry before serving.

Source: Blue Chair Bay Leprechaun Punch Ingredients:

2 parts Blue Chair Bay White Rum

2 parts Midori

1 part Lime Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

1 part Lemon-Lime Soda

Mint, for garnish

Apple, for garnish

Lime, for garnish Directions: Fill a container with ice. Muddle the mint and simple syrup together. Pour in white rum, midori, lime juice, soda, simple syrup and mint. Cut apples into four-leaf clover shapes and mix into the punch with sliced limes. Enjoy!

Source: Kōloa Kaua’i Lucky Luck 1 oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Coconut Rum

1 oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Spice Rum

¼ oz Melon Liqueur

1 oz Blue Curaçao

½ oz Sweet and Sour

½ oz Pineapple Juice Instructions: Combine ingredients in glass with ice, stir with

bar spoon and top with fresh ice as needed. Garnish with rainbow belt and

whipped cream. Photographer: Vanessa Palmisano

Mixologist: Jennifer Bryant

Source: Lyre’s Lyre’s Irish Cream Ingredients

6.76 oz Lyre’s Bourbon Alternative

4.23 oz Light Condensed Milk

4.23 oz Cream

1 oz Espresso

1/2tsp Vanilla Essence

1tsp Chocolate Syrup

Pinch of cinnamon and grated nutmeg Method

Combine all ingredients and stir, pour over ice Glass

Rocks Glass Garnish

Grated Nutmeg

Nights Burn Bright Source: Dos Hombres Mezcal 1.5oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1/2oz. Aloe Vera Liquor (Chareau)

1/4oz. Agave Nectar

1oz. Fresh Watermelon Juice

3/4oz. Cucumber Purée

3/4oz. Lime Juice

Garnish: Cucumber slice Directions: Add all ingredients to your shaker and vigorously shake. Fine strain into a rocks glass. Garnish and enjoy!

Source: Jackdaw NYC Courtesy of Jackdaw NYC Paul Mezcal Barspoon of Chareau

.5 oz Dry Vermouth

.75 oz Cucumber Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Mezcal

Cucumber garnish Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake until chilled. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a cucumber.

Source: State Line Distillery Rocket Power 2 oz State Line American Gin

Fresh lime juice

Cane sugar syrup

Fresh arugula

A few drops balsamic vinegar [Note: this is a drink meant to be shaken in a tumbler and served in a rocks glass]

Source: Five Farms / Borghetti Salted Caramel Cappuccino Martini Ingredients:

2 parts – Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

2 parts – Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

2 parts – Vodka

2 dashes – Salted Caramel

1 part – Brown Sugar Syrup Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish as desired.

Source: The Shed Distillery Sardinian Lemonade Ingredients:

2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian Citrus

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice Ginger beer

Red grapefruit, strawberries and mint for garnish Directions:

Fill a highball glass with ice. In a shaker, combine gin, lime juice, elderflower liqueur, and simple syrup. Shake well and strain into the glass over the ice. Top with soda water and gently stir. Garnish with red grapefruit and mint.

Source: Dubliner SEÁN MÓR Ingredients:

1.75oz Dubliner Bourbon Cask

0.85oz Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish: Lemon twist — sharp and fragrant Method:

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir slow, 20 to 30 seconds until ice meets flame. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Express that lemon twist like you mean it, drop it in and let it linger.

Source: Hampton Rose Shamrock Sour INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Tequila

2 oz Hampton Water Rosé (still)

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Agave (or Simple Syrup)

1 Egg White

2 oz Hampton Water Bubbly

Garnish: Lemon Peel, Angostura Bitters DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients except the Hampton Water Bubbly into a shaker tin with ice and shake. Strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with 2 oz of Hampton Water Bubbly. Note: Cocktail should have a thicker egg cream texture that just begins to flow above the glass, but keeps shape. Garnish with lemon peel on top of glass or 3 dashes of angostura bitters in a pattern.

Source: Absolut Spicy Bloody Mary Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts Absolut Tabasco

5 Parts Tomato Juice

½ Lemon Juice

⅓ Part Worcestershire Sauce

1 Pinch Ground Black Pepper

1 Pinch Salt

1 Lemon Wedge

1 Bunch of Parsely/Celery

Chilies to Garnish

Cajun Spice Method:

Rim a highball glass with Cajun spice In a shaker, mix Absolut Tabasco, tomato juice, worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Add ice, shake, and strain into your spiced glass over fresh ice cubes. Garnish with lemon, red chilies, and a bright parsley sprig. Spicy, vibrant, bloody brilliant.

Source: Tequila Centinela Eterno Cristalino SPICY CENTINELA Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Centinela Eterno Cristalino

3 slices of fresh cucumber, muddled

.5 oz green apple liqueur

.5 oz serrano chili liqueur

1.5 oz natural soursop juice Directions: Muddle cucumber in a shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake vigorously until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Optional garnish: cucumber slice or fresh chili.

Source: ALB Vodka St. Patrick’s Day Stash Box Ingredients:

1.5 oz ALB Vodka

1 oz Pistachio Liqueuer

1 oz Heavy Whipping Cream

1 tbsp Pistachio Spread Instructions: Add the ALB Vodka, pistachio liqueur, heavy whipping cream and pistachio spread to a shaker filled with ice. Shake hard until smooth and creamy, then strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Source: Tattersall Functional Tattersall Functional Tattersall Functional enters a growing marketplace of adult-use functional beverages that employ lab-tested THC and adaptogens for varying effects. Today, we’re featuring the Uplift expression, which is framed as a “social tonic” packed with CBG, CBD, Lion’s Mane, and Rhodiola Rosea for a synergetic boost to one’s evening. I haven’t checked this one out yet, but I will soon, and I’ll report back. Learn more here.

Source: Cutwater The Gilded Shamrock Ingredients:

1 Cutwater White Russian

2 scoops mint-chip ice cream

0.5 oz of Crème de menthe Directions:

COMBINE the ice cream, creme de menthe, and Cutwater White Russian in a blender.

BLEND on high until a smooth, consistent shake is formed.

SERVE by pouring into a tall glass and topping with whipped cream and grated mint chocolate.

Source: Baileys The Mini G Ingredients

0.75 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream (chilled)

1.25 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur Directions

Pour Mr Black Coffee Liqueur into a shot glass. Float chilled Baileys Original Irish Cream on top and enjoy.