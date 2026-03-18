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Stars Celebrate The Oscars At Beyoncé & Jay-Z's After-Party

Gold & Gowns: Kelly Rowland, Chlöe Bailey, And More Stars Celebrate The Oscars At Beyoncé & Jay-Z's After-Party

Published on March 18, 2026

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Even when they don’t attend the big event beforehand, Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to throw an after-party.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Chloe Bailey
Source: Michael Tullberg / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Bennett Raglin

The Carters celebrated the 98th Academy Awards by inviting Hollywood’s biggest names to celebrate at the famed Chateau Marmont on Sunday, March 16 for their annual Gold Party. Of course, many of the famous couple’s closest friends were all in attendance, along with the big winners from awards show, with their Oscars in hand.

Two of the night’s most-awarded stars, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, made an appearance at the party, per TMZ, which also reported that Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, and Megan Fox were in attendance. Other photos obtained by the outlet show other stars arriving at the after-party, including Sofía Vergara, Vin Diesel, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jacob Elordi.

Other celebs were placed at the party from their own pics, flaunting their fancy looks for the occasion.

Bey’s longtime bestie Kelly Rowland posted a series of pictures and videos in her outfit, showing off her perfectly-toned back and her spine lined with gems in a silky black dress.

Chlöe Bailey and Ryan Destiny were also at the bash, posing in front of walls lined with Jay-Z’s brand of luxury champagne, Ace of Spades. They both wore neutral, white, and gold dresses that swept the floor.

The pair also posed with Winnie Harlow, who later posted more pictures on her Instagram page with Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, Ayra Starr, and more.

Other than some outfit pics and those taken in the photo booth, it seems like phones and cameras were limited inside the event, as evidenced by one of Harlow’s slides that features a “LAST CHANCE FOR PHOTOS” sign.

So far, Beyoncé hasn’t posted any photos of her look from the soiree, but we’re hoping to catch a glimpse at it soon.

Gold & Gowns: Kelly Rowland, Chlöe Bailey, And More Stars Celebrate The Oscars At Beyoncé & Jay-Z's After-Party was originally published on bossip.com

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