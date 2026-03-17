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Red Carpet Rundown: Best Dressed at the 2026 Oscars

If the 98th Academy Awards proved anything, it is that Hollywood still knows how to bring the drama when the cameras start flashing.

The red carpet transformed into a runway of couture magic, sparkling diamonds, bold textures, and silhouettes that demanded attention.

Some stars went for classic Hollywood glamour while others leaned into bold fashion statements.

These celebrities turned the carpet into their own personal runway and completely understood the assignment.

Take a look below at our Red Carpet Rundown: Best Dressed at the 2026 Oscars.

Emma Stone

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Emma Stone floated onto the carpet looking like the definition of modern elegance. The actress chose a sleek couture gown that balanced simplicity with high fashion flair.

Her styling stayed minimal which allowed the silhouette and her natural confidence to stand out.

Fashion mood: Quiet luxury with movie star polish.