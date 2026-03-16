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IMPD: Man Shot at Longhorn Steakhouse in Castleton, Later Died

IMPD: Man Shot at LongHorn Steakhouse in Castleton, Later Died

Published on March 16, 2026

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Shooting at Longhorn Steakhouse
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in the lobby of a LongHorn Steakhouse in Castleton Sunday night. He later died at a hospital.

IMPD says they were called to the restaurant just before 9 pm. It’s on East 82nd Street near Castleton Square Mall.

Officers found the man in the restaurant with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has since identified the man as 24-year-old Justin Hignite.

Police also said they detained three people after they tried to run away from the area. They believe the incident started with a fight between the victim and several other people in the lobby of the restaurant.

“It’s really sad and unfortunate that there’s just a small part of our society that have no regard for a human life and will easily pull out a weapon and kill someone over very little,” said IMPD Night Watch Captain Rob Rider. “Not only for the victim is it just terrible, but think about the community members here that came out for a nice dinner at a restaurant and then violence erupts in front of them, so that’s scary.”

If you have any information, IMPD asks that you call them or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

IMPD: Man Shot at LongHorn Steakhouse in Castleton, Later Died was originally published on wibc.com

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