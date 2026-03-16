Petty Power Moves: 50 Cent Jumps Back In The Ring With Claressa Shields Alleging She Cheated On Papoose, The GWOAT Responds

Source: Jason Koerner/Jerritt Clark

50 Cent is not letting his beef with Papoose and Claressa Shields die anytime soon.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 50-year-old rapper accused the boxing champion of stepping out on Papoose with a G-Unit affiliate named Maserati Bud. The Power producer alleges that the two have been getting friendly since spending time together during the holiday season in 2025.

“Very, very handsome hey Papp ask your old lady Claressa if she fvcking Maserati Bud, tell her to be honest because I have the ring camera videos,” 50 wrote.

He then followed up with an additional post in which Shields was seen conversing with Maserati while wearing Christmas PJs and a Santa hat. 50 insinuated the photo was proof that his allegations were real. He went as far as saying that Shields was still seeing the man currently; alleging that the two were on the phone just the night before.

“Maserati, BUD was all over Claressa booty for Christmas. Where you was at boy…ya b***h a BOP! LOL,” he said.

The GWOAT seemed to have started ignoring the ongoing disrespect from 50 Cent; however, she chimed in this go round with support for her man, of course. She uploaded a video of Papoose dissing the “Many Men” rapper over the same track’s instrumental with the caption:

“Bars that are actual facts! @papoosedissed 50 cent so bad he start lying on my 🐱!!! Can’t make this sh!t up, Pap is 2-0 get off the internet with your corny ass friend lying & get in the booth !!!! Stream Agent provocateur.”

It does seem that 50 has gone into the booth, at some point in recent times, as he uploaded a snippet of a Hit-Boy produced track in which he takes jabs at those he’s initiated beef with.

“I’m a boss and the boss is what you’re trying to be,” he raps in the untitled song. “Jealous what’s in poverty, help us develop rivalries / Corporate America seems to be scared of us, there’s no way they’re prepared for us, got to break bread for us … Silver spoon in your mouth, you ain’t get it out the mud / You ain’t know what I’m chatting about.“

He has also hinted at a new project titled The Algorithm in several Instagram posts, he’s even referred to himself by the same moniker as he’s taking aim at rappers like T.I. saying, “I am the algorithm I predict a storm will hit, no one will ever forget.”

50 has definitely made his share of enemies via his social media antics in recent years but maybe it’s all just been one long promo run for a new album? That would certainly be an interesting power play no one saw coming.

Though we’ve got a sneaky suspicion that all this trolling is nothing more than entertainment for 50 who seems to love stirring up mess both onscreen and in real life. He recently announced yet another Power spinoff show that will follow the origin stories of popular characters Tommy, Tasha, Kanan and Jukebox.

The post Petty Power Moves: 50 Cent Jumps Back In The Ring With Claressa Shields Alleging She Cheated On Papoose, The GWOAT Responds appeared first on Bossip.

Petty Power Moves: 50 Cent Jumps Back In The Ring With Claressa Shields Alleging She Cheated On Papoose, The GWOAT Responds was originally published on bossip.com