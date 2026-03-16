Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS –– A woman crashed into another vehicle, which killed a person Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened just north of the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East Washington Street just after 2 a.m. That’s on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers say camera footage shows the woman driving a Chevrolet Camaro so fast that she went airborne. After the vehicle landed, she lost control and crashed into the other vehicle, a Kia Forte. The other driver didn’t survive and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Camaro, 19-year-old Nitzayeline Dominguez Disney, was subjected to a chemical test after the crash and then arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in death. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in this case.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after their family is notified.

Speeding Car Goes Airborne Before Fatal Crash in Indy was originally published on wibc.com