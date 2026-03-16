Red Carpet Rundown: MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Looks We Loved From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry, & More

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

The MACRO pre-Oscars party once again proved why it’s quickly becoming one of the most anticipated events leading into Hollywood’s biggest night.

Held on March 12, the annual celebration brought together some of the most exciting actors, actresses, and creatives of color for a night that was equal parts glamorous and cultural. Hosted by MACRO, the soirée honors the time, talent, and impact of artists of color who continue to shape the entertainment industry.

And as expected, the fashion gave exactly what it needed to give. Because one thing that we love to do, especially when we are around our people, is “put it on.”

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Stars like Danielle Brooks, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry, Kyla Pratt, Olandria Carthen, Yaya DaCosta, and more stepped onto the carpet looking effortlessly stylish while keeping things a little more relaxed ahead of the full glitz and glamour of the Oscars red carpet.

Instead of heavy gowns and dramatic trains, the vibe leaned chic, playful, and trendy.

We saw high-top sneakers paired with blazer dresses, striking red cocktail gowns with daring slits, and cool denim moments styled with silky halter tops. There were glamorous dusters, sleek tailored suits, and plenty of statement accessories that pulled each look together.

Some Of The Best Dressed MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Moments From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, And Danielle Brooks

We are still gagging over a look from Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen.

At this point we already know she can make just about anything look good. But at this year’s MACRO event, she proved it again, stepping out in a sultry black bodysuit paired with a dramatic sash detail that hugged her curves in all the right places. The look was sleek and bold, boldly showing off her figure.

For the it girls only vibes, Olandria.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

She finished the look with luminous side-parted curls and her signature glam makeup, giving full red carpet energy.

Chlöe Bailey also had her moment as the undeniable lady in red.

The singer stunned in a striking one-shoulder crimson gown featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. The dress hugged her frame beautifully, while a draped-sleeve detail added a little drama. She completed the look with feather-trimmed red sandals and gold hoop earrings, giving the monochromatic moment even more fabulousness.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Meanwhile Danielle Brooks delivered a fit that was chic yet not overworked.

The actress hit the carpet wearing cuffed distressed denim paired with a silky chocolate-brown satin halter top that showed off her waist and curves. The mix of denim and satin showed how well contrasting fabrics can work together. She finished the look with an elegant updo, pointed-toe heels, and a metallic clutch.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Overall, the fashion at the MACRO pre-Oscars party reminded us that cocktail style often comes without rules. We’re not sure what the dress code on the invitations said, but the red carpet suggested it was less about a coordinated theme and more about showing up as yourself. And judging by these looks, everyone understood the assignment.

Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The MACRO Pre-Oscars Party 2026