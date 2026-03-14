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Teyana Taylor Discusses Character Misunderstanding

Teyana Taylor on ‘One Battle After Another’ Character Being ‘Misunderstood’

Published on March 14, 2026

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Teyana Taylor on ‘One Battle After Another’ Character Being ‘Misunderstood’

Teyana Taylor, a potential Oscar nominee for her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” believes her character in the film has been misunderstood by some viewers. In a Complex interview, Taylor emphasized the importance of presenting complicated characters in films. In the movie, Taylor plays Perfidia Beverly Hills, a revolutionary who leaves her daughter behind, sparking debate among viewers. Taylor sees Perfidia as a character dealing with postpartum depression and feeling pressure to carry on her family’s legacy. The actress hopes the film will spark a dialogue about postpartum depression and the challenges faced by mothers. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/tracewilliamcowen/teyana-taylor-one-battle-after-another-character-misunderstood

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