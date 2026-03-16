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1 Dead, Another Critical from Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side

A man died and another was critically injured after being shot Friday night just north of downtown Indianapolis.

Published on March 16, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indy’s near north side Friday night left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Central Avenue at around 8:10 p.m. on a report of shots fired. IMPD said a caller told them that a large group of people was gathered in that area when a fight broke out, followed by gunshots.

When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot and were both in critical condition. At around 9 p.m., officers said one of the victims died at the scene.

The other man shot was last reported to be in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim and determine exactly how he died.

Police are now looking for a suspect or suspects from the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

1 Dead, Another Critical from Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side was originally published on wibc.com

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