Listen Live
Close

Exclusive

WTLC Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2026
Local

First Batch of Indy 500 Blue Envelopes Sent out

Over 33,000 envelopes were mailed on Wednesday, containing over 170,000 race day tickets for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude 2026
Caio Collett
IndyCar driver Caio Collett Source: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — The first shipment of the iconic blue envelopes containing tickets for this year’s Indianapolis 500 has been sent out.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office started mailing envelopes on Wednesday. The initial shipment included over 33,000 envelopes sent to fans in all 50 U.S. states and 32 countries, totaling more than 225,000 individual items, including 173,000 race day tickets.

IMS and INDYCAR President Doug Boles again helped prepare the tickets for delivery, along with 68 Penske Entertainment employees and AJ Foyt Racing driver Caio Collet. Collet included personal notes and signatures on envelopes on their way to IndyCar fans in Brazil, his native country.

“This is certainly one of the most important days of the year when our fans can expect to start seeing those tickets that they purchased over a year ago or right at a year ago,” Boles said on Wednesday inside the ticket office.

It took about 44 days for all of the tickets to be prepared by hand. Boles said that in a mainly digital world, most 500 fans still want that physical ticket.

“One of the things that we love so much about the Indianapolis 500 is the fact that you still get a paper ticket,” he said. “You have the option to go digital at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but most people want that ticket.”

The blue envelopes for the Indy 500 tickets are part of a tradition that dates back to 1994. Other events at the speedway include different colored packaging, such as purple for Brickyard Weekend and green envelopes for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 24.

First Batch of Indy 500 Blue Envelopes Sent out was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15-Year-Old Carrington Bohannon Missing in Indianapolis

BET Awards 05 - Show
Work With Karen  |  Karen Vaughn

Terrence Howard Says He Missed His Chance to Date Beyoncé

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Jesse Jackson Jr. Jabs Biden, Obama At Father’s Funeral Service

13 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Reveals Threatening Email From Fan Wishing Her Death

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close