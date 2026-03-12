Listen Live
Close

Exclusive

WTLC Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2026
News

Donald Trump Sees Drop In Support From MAGA Influencers

President Donald Trump Sees Drop In Support From MAGA Influencers

According to observers, President Donald Trump's (MAGA) policies are falling out of favor with some right-leaning figureheads.

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude 2026
UFC 309: Ruffy v Llontop

President Donald Trump sailed confidently into victory in 2024 over Vice President Kamala Harris with the support of the sphere of right-leaning podcast hosts and related figureheads. With President Donald Trump’s MAGA policies coming under fire from all sides, it appears that many supporters or those who were initially approving of the administration are stepping back and putting forth critiques.

This morning on MS Now’s Morning Joe, the hosts opened up a segment that focused on podcast host Joe Rogan criticizing the current conflict in Iran under President Donald Trump’s orders.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it,” Rogan said in the clip ahead of the panel discussion.

Morning Joe’s lead host, Joe Scarborough, pointed to the infighting happening in the world of so-called “bro culture” and how fragmented that portion of Trump’s base is regarding the current wartime strategies of the president.

“You got Andrew Schultz, who was sort of, you know, MAGA-curious or was he a MAGA supporter? Whatever he was, he’s not anymore; like he’s firing on all cylinders against Epstein, against Iran. A lot of these guys, you know, that were supposed to be the avatars of the bro culture. They’re going, ‘yeah, no.'”

Check out the full MS Now segment in question below.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Sees Drop In Support From MAGA Influencers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15-Year-Old Carrington Bohannon Missing in Indianapolis

BET Awards 05 - Show
Work With Karen  |  Karen Vaughn

Terrence Howard Says He Missed His Chance to Date Beyoncé

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Jesse Jackson Jr. Jabs Biden, Obama At Father’s Funeral Service

13 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Reveals Threatening Email From Fan Wishing Her Death

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close