A Motive Has Been Revealed For Rihanna's Accused Shooter, Woman Was Previously Baker Acted & Lost Custody Of Her Child

Woman previously involuntarily committed under Florida's Baker Act and lost custody of child

Accused of firing shots into Rihanna's home, claiming the singer was 'stealing' from her and a 'witch'

Rihanna was home with her kids during the attack, 'freaking out' over the incident

More details about the woman who was arrested after allegedly shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home have been revealed.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of firing shots into the singer’s Los Angeles home, was previously involuntarily committed under Florida’s Baker Act, per TMZ. She later lost custody of her 10-year-old child.

An attorney for Ortiz’s ex-husband Jed Nikko Valdez Sangalang, Hal Roen, revealed to the outlet that Ortiz was previously “Baker Acted” in Florida prior to 2023. This means she was placed in a psychiatric facility against her will under state law, which permits up to 72 hour involuntary or voluntary psychiatric holds.

Roen went on to describe Ivanna as “articulate” and “very believable.”

“If you sit down with her, she’s very convincing. But she does bizarre things,” he explained.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge awarded Sangalang full physical custody of their child in April 2024. Ortiz was fully stripped of all contact with the child, barring her from any in-person, phone, video, text, email or third party communication until further notice from the court.

Ortiz admitted she had previously been Baker Acted during sworn testimony, but she claimed it was based on false accusations. The judge ordered a social investigation after citing “concerning testimony” about her mental health.

While Ortiz sought a domestic violence injunction against her ex, the court noted that one of the incidents she relied on resulted in her own arrest for domestic violence. To explain the custody ruling, the judge wrote the court feared Ortiz might not return the child to the father.

As for why she set her sights on Rihanna, multiple alarming videos on Ortiz’s social media appear to offer a bizarre motive for the attack. In a series of videos, she claims the Fenty founder was “stealing” from her, was “jealous” of her and was a “witch” with a “devil’s face.”

In one Youtube upload, she says: “Got Rihanna over there all jealous…because how am I…how am I…because her face is the devil. Rihanna’s face is the devil.”

“I don’t like her and she’s always trying to steal from me,” she continued. “And she has not ever put out any music to reach people. She only put out her little music so she could do witchcraft…And so that she can steal from people. So everybody please stop…don’t listen to her, don’t follow her…because she’s stealing from you.” She continued in another video: “Even though the devil and Rihanna are really loud, God and Jesus Christ are doing something…and myself. Because the devil, he doesn’t want it to be me, he doesn’t want me to be a Christian woman of God, because that’s what it is, I’m indifferent to Rihanna, I’m indifferent to a lot of your girls devil.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Ortiz was booked for attempted murder on Monday, March 9, after allegedly firing multiple rounds into Rihanna’s home from her car Sunday.

Sources revealed to The Post that Rihanna was home at the time with her three kids, but her partner, A$AP Rocky, was not. Insiders went on to say that the singer “doesn’t understand” why her family was targeted and “is freaking the f**k out” after the attack.

“Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened,” one source told People. “Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realize that something like this can still happen.”

