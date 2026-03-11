I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project (Source: INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ramp closures are expected starting next week as part of the I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project in Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp from Washington Street to southbound I-65 and the ramp from Calvary Street to northbound I-65 will be closed from March 18 through the fall for reconstruction and lane expansion.

Weekend closures will also be implemented for bridge and pavement replacement work, with northbound I-65 closing between the I-65/I-70 interchange and Washington Street from March 27-30.

Southbound I-65 will have closures in the same area in April, affecting ramps along the corridor.

INDOT crews also plan to remove an abandoned railroad bridge near Fletcher Avenue and replace pavement on the north end of the corridor this spring.

A construction zone speed limit of 45 mph will be in effect.

Closures Coming Soon to I-65 in Downtown Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com