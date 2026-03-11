Listen Live
Close
Local

Closures Coming Soon to I-65 in Downtown Indianapolis

Drivers should prepare for ramp closures on I-65 in Indianapolis starting next week as part of the I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project.

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project
I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project (Source: INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ramp closures are expected starting next week as part of the I-65 Safety & Efficiency Project in Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp from Washington Street to southbound I-65 and the ramp from Calvary Street to northbound I-65 will be closed from March 18 through the fall for reconstruction and lane expansion.

Weekend closures will also be implemented for bridge and pavement replacement work, with northbound I-65 closing between the I-65/I-70 interchange and Washington Street from March 27-30.

Southbound I-65 will have closures in the same area in April, affecting ramps along the corridor.

INDOT crews also plan to remove an abandoned railroad bridge near Fletcher Avenue and replace pavement on the north end of the corridor this spring.

A construction zone speed limit of 45 mph will be in effect.

Closures Coming Soon to I-65 in Downtown Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15-Year-Old Carrington Bohannon Missing in Indianapolis

BET Awards 05 - Show
Work With Karen  |  Karen Vaughn

Terrence Howard Says He Missed His Chance to Date Beyoncé

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

13 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Reveals Threatening Email From Fan Wishing Her Death

20 Items
Olympics  |  Keenan Higgins

Let The Films Begin! 20 Olympics-Inspired Movies We Love

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close