Marion County Inmate Convicted of Strangling Cellmate to Death

D’Angelo Smith has been found guilty of killing his cellmate in June of 2022 and is set to be sentenced on April 22, 2026.

Published on March 11, 2026

D'Angelo Smith
D’Angelo Smith (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County jail inmate has been convicted of killing his cellmate.

A Marion County judge recently delivered the guilty verdict to D’Angelo Smith. Prosecutors said that in June 2022, Smith strangled Charles Barron to death.

Video caught Smith placing socks over his hands, wrapping a bedsheet around them, and then strangling Barron while he was asleep.

After the murder, Smith tried to stage Barron’s death as a suicide using a bedsheet and a pair of pants. He later admitted to killing his cellmate and staging the suicide.

It’s not clear why Smith strangled his roommate. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.

