Dr. Dre Joins Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For Global Hunger Relief Anthem

Dr. Dre collaborates with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to produce a global hunger relief anthem featuring over 50 artists worldwide. The trio created “Someday Has Begun Part I” to support the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, aiming to feed millions facing starvation. The project showcases a new approach to charity music production, emphasizing accessibility and decentralized collaboration. Artists contributed remotely using various recording methods, with AI technology enhancing the production process. The initiative highlights the potential of technology in supporting humanitarian efforts and creative endeavors. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/dr-dre-joins-jimmy-jam-terry-lewis-for-global-hunger-relief-anthem/