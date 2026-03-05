Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 5, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From essential insights on political shifts, economic challenges, and inspiring acts of generosity from our elders, here is the breakdown of what you need to understand today. ✕ Texas Midterms: A Night of Surprises and Record Spending The 2026 midterms delivered a massive shockwave, particularly in Texas. In a stunning overnight upset, Texas State Representative James Talarico defeated Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. This contentious Democratic primary turned into a record-breaking financial battle, costing a combined $110 million. The race finally reached a conclusion after frustrating Election Day confusion and court-ordered delays, reminding us how vital it is to protect and exercise our voting rights at every level.

Reverend Haynes: Faith, Service, and Justice Take Center Stage In a powerful victory for community leadership, Reverend Frederick Douglas Haynes III secured the Democratic nomination for Texas’s 30th congressional district. The longtime pastor and fierce civil rights activist seeks to fill the seat vacated by Congresswoman Crockett, who proudly endorsed his run. Pastor Haynes built his successful campaign on a platform that speaks directly to our community’s needs: universal health care, economic equality, and the abolition of ICE. Supported strongly by local faith networks, his win highlights the deep power of the Black church and grassroots organizing.

Rising Gas Prices: Economic Strain and Political Stakes Meanwhile, everyday Americans are feeling the squeeze at the pump. Gas prices are surging across the nation, undercutting President Trump’s recent claims of an economic triumph. The administration’s military strikes in Iran have escalated into a broader Middle Eastern conflict, threatening a region responsible for over a quarter of the world’s oil supply. While the president previously boasted about gas prices falling below $2.30 a gallon, this recent spike creates a significant political hurdle for Republicans heading into the November elections, as working families bear the brunt of these rising costs.