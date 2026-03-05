DJ Akademiks Says He Understands Why Stefon Diggs and Offset Cheated on Cardi B

Akademiks suggests Diggs may have been tempted by other women, drawing criticism from fans.

Cardi B addresses the split during a concert, though she later clarifies her remarks were just part of her performance.

The timeline of events around the Super Bowl has fueled ongoing discussions about the breakup.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

The breakup between Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs has become a major topic of conversation online, and now media personality DJ Akademiks has added his own controversial take to the mix.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a recent livestream, Akademiks spoke about the couple’s split and reacted to rumors that Diggs may have been unfaithful during their relationship. While praising Cardi B, the commentator said he believed it was understandable if Diggs had been tempted by other women.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“You see two or three of that man’s girls and be like, I can understand why he’s messing with them on the side,” Akademiks said during the stream. He went on to say that although he still considers Cardi B attractive and successful, Diggs has access to many beautiful women.

Akademiks added that Cardi still holds the top spot in his view, but argued that Diggs’ alleged side partners were also attractive. His comments quickly spread across social media, with many fans criticizing his perspective.

The remarks came just days after Cardi B and Diggs reportedly ended their relationship ahead of the Super Bowl, where Diggs’ New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The couple first made their relationship public in 2025 and later welcomed a child together that same year. For a while, the two appeared to be building a strong relationship both publicly and privately. However, rumors of tension began circulating shortly before the championship game.

Cardi B attended the Super Bowl weekend festivities and even made an appearance during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. But fans noticed she did not remain at the game to watch Diggs and the Patriots finish the matchup. Soon after the event, observers pointed out that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation that their relationship had ended.

The conversation intensified after Cardi appeared to address the situation during a recent concert. While speaking to the crowd, she delivered a fiery message about self-worth and relationships.

“You can’t be out here playing with a woman like me,” she told the audience. “There’s people out here praying for someone like me. I’m too grown to be played with.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The moment quickly went viral online, with many fans assuming the comments were directed at Diggs.

However, Cardi later pushed back on those interpretations. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the rapper clarified that her remarks were simply part of her performance style and lyrics from her music.

“Dear blogs,” she wrote, “when I perform a song I always introduce it with a little razzle dazzle. Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs. Relax.”

Related Article: Cardi B Seemingly Confirms Stefon Diggs Split, Disses BIA Back

Related Article: Cardi B Continues To Flame Bia, “Your Music Is Boring”

Despite the clarification, discussions about the breakup continue to circulate online, especially as fans analyze the timeline of events around the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Akademiks’ comments have added another layer to the ongoing debate, with supporters and critics weighing in on whether his perspective crossed the line or simply reflected the realities of celebrity relationships.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

DJ Akademiks Says He Understands Why Stefon Diggs and Offset Cheated on Cardi B was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com