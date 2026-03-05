Teddy Riley Apologizes to Keith Sweat Over Album Claims

The story behind Teddy Riley Keith Sweat Make It Last Forever is getting new attention after a brief public disagreement between the two R&B icons.

Music producer and New Jack Swing pioneer Teddy Riley recently claimed he was never properly paid for his work on Keith Sweat’s debut album Make It Last Forever. Riley alleged he received just $1,500 for his production work and no royalties from the project.

The album, released in November 1987, became a major success. It spent three weeks at No. 1 on the R&B Albums chart. By 1994, it earned triple-platinum certification. The project helped shape the sound of late ’80s R&B.

When the claim surfaced, Keith Sweat responded in an Instagram comment. He questioned how Riley could claim production credit when, according to him, their partnership worked differently at the time.

The moment quickly caught fans’ attention. After all, the Teddy Riley Keith Sweat Make It Last Forever collaboration helped define the New Jack Swing era. Their work blended R&B melodies with hip-hop influenced beats. The sound dominated radio in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Just three days after the exchange, Riley walked it back.

The producer issued a public apology to Sweat. He acknowledged their history and emphasized the cultural impact they created together. Riley said their bond and the music they made should always come first.

The conversation resurfaced as Riley promotes his new memoir, Remember the Times. The book explores his career and the birth of New Jack Swing. Riley says he created the sound to inspire a new generation and preserve its legacy.

Decades later, songs from Teddy Riley Keith Sweat Make It Last Forever still live on. You can hear them today on quiet storm playlists across the country—reminding listeners just how powerful that musical era truly was.

