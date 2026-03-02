Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrity Fashion We Loved From The 2026 SAG Awards

Gallery: Black Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 SAG Awards
Award season is the gift that keeps on giving, and the photos from the 2026 SAG Awards are proof. This year’s ceremony, held on March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and streaming live on Netflix, brought Hollywood’s finest together for a night of peer-to-peer praise and seriously elevated red carpet moments.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have always feel a little different. This is actors celebrating actors. No mysterious voting committees. Just peers giving each other their flowers. And that energy? It shows up in the fashion.
Chase Infiniti Proves She Is A Fashion Girl Rocking Custom Louis Vuitton To The 2026 SAG Awards
Chase Infiniti continues her reign as a Louis Vuitton ambassador. She wore a custom nude, crystal-embellished gown that hugged every curve before flaring into a soft mermaid hem. The high neckline and matching beaded headpiece added drama, while the delicate shimmer caught the light from every angle.
Styled by Wayman and Micah, she looked polished, luxe, and completely in her bag.
Teyana Taylor Is A Werk Of Art In Tom Ford At The 2026 SAG Awards
Teyana Taylor does not come to play on a red carpet.
She arrived in a sculptural custom Thom Browne gown in cream and silver, complete with corseted detailing, architectural draping, and cascading ribbon elements that flowed into a dramatic, shimmering train.
The bodice looked molded to her frame, while the crystal fringe skirt moved like liquid metal. And yes, her daughter Rue Rose stole a mini moment. She was seen several times on the carpet posing, having fun, and even fixing her mother’s dress.
In other words, she is ready for her camera moment.
The SAG red carpet always feels like a reunion with couture. You see familiar faces, career milestones, and style evolutions all at once. And this year, the 2026 edition delivered screenshot-worthy moments we’re still thinking about.
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Saiid Kobeisy SS26 Couture
Sheryl Lee Ralph came through in Saiid Kobeisy SS26 Couture, wearing a strapless black-and-white gown with an intricate, almost etched pattern that hugged her frame. She paired the look with De Beers jewelry and added a dramatic white feather accent draped over one shoulder for extra flair. Her sleek side-parted finger waves, sculpted baby curls, defined lashes, and glossy neutral lip pulled the entire moment together.
Quinta Brunson — Custom Gabriela Hearst
Quinta Brunson wore a custom Gabriela Hearst gown featuring a bold black-and-white color-block design and statement puff sleeves. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and kept the styling refined and polished. Her short, sleek pixie with a soft sculpted curl at the front and classic red lip gave timeless Hollywood energy.
Natasha Rothwell — Naeem Khan
Natasha Rothwell stunned in a black Naeem Khan gown featuring dramatic feathered detailing at the bodice and a voluminous skirt. She paired the textured silhouette with Mindi Mond jewelry for a refined finish. Her hair was styled in with molded, old-Hollywood curls.
Damson Idris — Prada
Damson Idris kept it sharp in Prada, wearing a pinstriped double-breasted overcoat layered over a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers. The polished loafers and clean tailoring gave classic menswear energy with a modern twist.
Viola Davis — Custom Gucci
Viola Davis commanded attention in a custom Gucci emerald green pleated gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic draped sleeves. She accessorized with Pasquale Bruni jewelry, including a statement necklace that added sparkle against the rich hue. Her softly waved bob and luminous glam with a glossy lip made the look feel powerful and polished.
Regina Hall — Custom Cong Tri
Regina Hall wore a custom Cong Tri design featuring a structured peplum silhouette and intricate silver embellishments over a striped base. She completed the look with delicate diamond jewelry and strappy metallic heels. Her deep side-parted waves and fresh, glowing makeup kept the overall vibe elegant and refined.
