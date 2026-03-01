'Sinners' Star Jayme Lawson Eloquently Ethers BAFTA & BBC: 'They Celebrate Our Art, But Won't Protect' Anyone Involved In N-Word Incidents

At the NAACP Image Awards, Jayme Lawson put BBC & BAFTA on blast for “careless” mishandling of the N-word incident with fellow Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. She added that the institutions also “exploited” John Davidson and his Tourette’s Syndrome. “They want to celebrate our art, but won’t protect it!” Lawson said.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Just like her character Pearline, Jayme Lawson pulled no poised punches on the NAACP blue carpet. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she continued to show love to her co-stars in the aftermath of the BAFTA backlash. However, she steered the focus to choices that were not only “careless” with Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beachler, but also “institutional” failures at inclusivity for Davidson’s condition.

“I’ll first say a big shoutout to Mike and Delroy. Let’s continue to honor them for how they handled that in real time, the grace and the dignity that they exercised. And the whole home team, everybody that was out there really carried themselves well,” Lawson said.

“I think the events this weekend exposed a couple of things: Institutionally, we still don’t understand what ‘inclusion’ means. Just because you invite someone into a space, but you don’t provide the necessary resources to keep them and everyone else in that room safe by them being there, that’s not inclusivity. That’s exploitation! That man’s disability got exploited that night,” she repeated. “That’s the BAFTAs’ fault.”

While the most publicized instance took place when Lindo and Jordan were onstage to present, Lawson noted that BAFTA allowed “multiple offenses” to take place throughout the night. Instead of providing resources to mitigate those offenses while Davidson attended, he later revealed that the awards production placed a microphone in front of him, which amplified his involuntary verbal tics during the ceremony.

“And then the BBC, to air what they aired, is careless. And not some haphazard accident, no. A real lack of care was exercised for those two Black men,” she continued about Jordan and Lindo.” “We know the BBC knows how to take care of what they care about, right? Because they censored a whole bunch of others. They went so far as to make sure certain things weren’t topics of conversation. They censored Akinola’s speech, the director of My Father’s Shadow, which is an amazing film, by the way,” Lawson said.

Lawson noted that the BBC’s selective censorship highlighted their carelessness. Whether the network did intervene to censor Akinola Davies Jr. saying “Free Palestine” in his acceptance speech, or allowed the N-word to air despite a two-hour broadcast delay, the choices were at the expense of Black creatives.

“So you censored one Black man, you failed to protect two others, and our production designer, Hannah [Beachler]. You do not care for our dignity, our humanity. You want to celebrate our art, but you won’t protect,” Lawson said. Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The Running Man actress seemed on the verge of overwhelming emotions when she returned to her appreciation for director Ryan Coogler and welcomng institutions like the NAACP.

“And that’s why we celebrate Sinners, that’s why we celebrate Ryan [Coogler], that’s why we show up to the NAACP. Because those are spaces where we felt safe, where we feel safe,” she concluded.

Lawson proved once again that she doesn’t need much time to make a major impact, as her succinct but scathing soundbite went viral. Her queenly condemnation focused on how the people in power at BAFTA and the BBC did Davidson a disservice as much as anyone impacted by the nature of his verbal tics, which are beyond his control. From the hot mic and airing to the lackluster apology, everyone affected that night deserved much better, and Lawson made that loud and clear.

'Sinners' Star Jayme Lawson Eloquently Ethers BAFTA & BBC: 'They Celebrate Our Art, But Won't Protect' Anyone Involved In N-Word Incidents was originally published on bossip.com