President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
Morgan Freeman on Ai: Protecting His Voice Rights

Morgan Freeman Fires Back at AI Voice Replicas: ‘I’ve Got Lawyers’

Published on February 28, 2026

Morgan Freeman
Source: Getty Images / Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman Fires Back at AI Voice Replicas: ‘I’ve Got Lawyers’

Morgan Freeman is taking a stand against artificial intelligence attempting to replicate his iconic voice, stating that he has lawyers actively working to prevent unauthorized use. During a recent interview, Freeman discussed his involvement in the Netflix documentary series, The Dinosaurs, despite having no prior interest in the subject matter. The actor emphasized the intentional training he underwent to develop his distinctive voice and expressed concerns about AI-generated voices and digital performers potentially replacing real actors in the industry. Freeman has taken legal action against unauthorized use of his voice, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and compensation for his work. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/morgan-freeman-ai-voice-lawyers

