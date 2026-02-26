Listen Live
One Person Dead and Two Injured After Head-On Crash in Shelby County

One person is dead and two injured, following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southern Shelby County.

Published on February 26, 2026

Police lights and crime scene tape.
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southern Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. on 600 South, just west of State Road 9.

Investigators determined the collision was a head-on crash involving a van carrying two occupants and a delivery truck with one occupant.

Deputies said one person inside the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant of the van was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The driver of the delivery truck was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released the conditions of either injured individual.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. The county coroner is expected to provide that information pending notification of next of kin.

