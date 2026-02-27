Listen Live
Bruno Mars New Album: The Romantic Unveiled

Falling in Love with Bruno Mars All Over Again

Published on February 26, 2026

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars, a global superstar known for his flashy party boy persona, is set to release his first solo album in ten years, titled The Romantic. The lead single, “I Just Might,” is a ’70s-style retro pop soul track co-produced by Bruno and D’Mile, showcasing a mature approach to music. The album’s title and artwork hint at a romantic and nostalgic vibe, with influences from Chicano culture. Bruno’s previous albums, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Unorthodox Jukebox, and 24K Magic, have paved the way for his evolution as an artist, blending genres and styles to create catchy and timeless hits. His collaboration with Anderson .Paak in Silk Sonic further solidifies his status as a versatile and talented musician. ‘The Romantic’ drops February 27th. Source: https://www.shatterthestandards.com/p/falling-in-love-with-bruno-mars-all

