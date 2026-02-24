Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty 25 Celebrities Turning 60 in 2026 Who Haven’t Aged a Day From iconic actors to chart-topping musicians, these stars have spent decades captivating audiences with their talent, charm, and unforgettable contributions to pop culture. Take a look below at 25 Celebrities Turning 60 in 2026 Who Haven’t Aged a Day. RELATED | 25 Celebs Turning 50 In 2026 Janet Jackson (Singer, Songwriter, Actress, and Dancer) Source: Instagram Janet Jackson is pop royalty, and she carries herself like it. From groundbreaking albums to elaborate world tours, she has shaped generations of music and dance while staying stylish and cool the entire time. Hitting 60 feels less like a milestone and more like another chapter in an already legendary career. Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) • Instagram photos and videos

Patrick Dempsey (Actor and Racing Driver) Source: Noam Galai / Getty Patrick Dempsey will always be TV’s ultimate heartthrob, and somehow turning 60 does not change that one bit. The former Grey’s Anatomy star still has the same signature hair, movie star smile, and effortless charm that made audiences swoon two decades ago. Between acting, producing, and racing cars on the side, he is aging more like fine wine than hospital drama alumni. Patrick Dempsey (@patrickdempsey) • Instagram photos and videos

Halle Berry (Actress, Producer, and Former Model) Source: Instagram Halle Berry continues to defy logic when it comes to aging. The Oscar winner still headlines action films, shares intense workout routines, and looks as radiant as ever on the red carpet. Sixty feels less like a number and more like proof that she simply does not slow down. Halle Berry (@halleberry) • Instagram photos and videos

Adam Sandler (Actor and Comedian) Source: Instagram Adam Sandler still feels like the same goofy guy in basketball shorts who made everyone laugh in the 1990s. Between hit comedies, surprise dramatic roles, and major streaming deals, he has stayed one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars. Sixty probably just means another movie and another paycheck. Adam Sandler (@adamsandler) • Instagram photos and videos

Rainn Wilson (Actor and Comedian) Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty Rainn Wilson may forever be known as Dwight Schrute, but the beloved Office standout has built a career that stretches far beyond beet farms and prank wars. His sharp comedic timing and thoughtful creative projects have kept him busy on screen and behind the mic with podcasts and books. Even at 60, he still radiates that wonderfully awkward energy fans adore. RAINN WILSON (@rainnwilson) • Instagram photos and videos

Rick Astley (British Singer) Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty Rick Astley became an internet legend decades after topping the charts, and his viral fame has only added to his staying power. The voice behind one of the most recognizable pop hooks ever still tours and performs with the same enthusiasm that launched his career. Somehow, he looks almost identical to his 1980s self, which feels like the ultimate plot twist. Rick Astley (@officialrickastley) • Instagram photos and videos

Gordon Ramsay (British Celebrity Chef) Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Gordon Ramsay has turned cooking into high intensity entertainment, building an empire of restaurants and hit shows along the way. His fiery personality and rapid-fire insults have become pop culture staples. At 60, he still has more energy than most people half his age. Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) • Instagram photos and videos

Salma Hayek (Mexican and American Actress) Source: Instagram Salma Hayek has long balanced glamour, humor, and powerhouse performances. Whether starring in blockbusters or producing behind the scenes, she brings confidence and warmth to everything she does. If anything, she seems to glow brighter with every year. Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) • Instagram photos and videos

David Schwimmer (Actor) Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty David Schwimmer will forever be linked to one of TV’s most iconic friend groups, but his career has stretched well beyond that famous couch. He has directed, acted, and taken on darker roles that show serious range. Still, fans cannot help but smile every time they see him. David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) • Instagram photos and videos

Cindy Crawford (Model. Actress, and Television Personality) Source: Instagram Cindy Crawford helped define what a supermodel looked like in the 1990s and remains just as striking today. Her signature beauty mark and effortless glam turned her into a fashion icon, and decades later she still appears on covers looking untouched by time. If aging is happening, she clearly has the cheat code. Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) • Instagram photos and videos

Neal McDonough (Actor) Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Neal McDonough has made a career out of playing tough guys, soldiers, and scene stealing villains, and he still looks more than ready for action. That piercing stare and commanding presence have become his calling card across countless TV dramas and films. Sixty simply adds more gravitas to an already intimidating screen persona. Neal McDonough (@neal_mcdonough) • Instagram photos and videos

DJ Premier (Record Producer and DJ) Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty DJ Premier remains one of the most respected names in hip hop production, with beats that helped define the golden era of rap. As one half of Gang Starr and a producer for countless artists, his fingerprints are all over the culture. Even at 60, he is still spinning records and influencing the next wave. (@djpremier) • Instagram photos and videos

Cynthia Nixon (Actress and Politician) Source: Instagram Cynthia Nixon has balanced acting, activism, and public life with confidence and intelligence. Best known for her sharp wit on screen, she has also become a strong voice off camera, tackling social and political causes. Sixty looks less like slowing down and more like leveling up. Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon) • Instagram photos and videos

Michael Imperioli (Actor) Source: Instagram Michael Imperioli built his reputation playing intense, complicated characters that stick with viewers long after the credits roll. Whether in crime dramas or indie projects, he brings an edge that feels completely authentic. At 60, he still carries the same street-smart cool that made him unforgettable in the first place. Michael Imperioli (@realmichaelimperioli) • Instagram photos and videos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Actor) Source: Instagram Jeffrey Dean Morgan has mastered the art of rugged charm, whether he is playing a villain, an antihero, or a romantic lead. The gravelly voice and signature smirk have only gotten cooler with time. Turning 60 just makes him look like the most interesting guy in the room. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) • Instagram photos and videos

Stephen Baldwin (Actor and Activist) Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Stephen Baldwin has always marched to the beat of his own drum, carving out a unique path in Hollywood alongside his famous family. From cult classics to reality TV appearances, he has never shied away from trying something different. Hitting 60 simply adds another unpredictable chapter to his story. Stephen Baldwin (@stephenbaldwin7) • Instagram photos and videos

Hill Harper (Actor and Politician) Source: Craig Barritt / Getty Hill Harper blends brains and talent in a way few stars can match. The actor and author boasts impressive academic credentials while still delivering memorable performances on screen. Sixty just adds to an already accomplished résumé that spans entertainment and advocacy. Hill Harper (@hillharper) • Instagram photos and videos

Helena Bonham Carter (British Actress) Source: Instagram Helena Bonham Carter has built an entire career out of being delightfully unconventional. Known for eccentric fashion and unforgettable characters, she brings a whimsical edge to every project she touches. Time seems to suit her perfectly, adding even more personality to her already iconic presence. Helena Bonham Carter (@bonham.carter) • Instagram photos and videos

Anton Du Beke (British Ballroom Dancer) Source: Instagram Anton Du Beke has glided across dance floors for decades with classic charm and a permanent smile. As a beloved TV personality and ballroom pro, he makes every performance look effortless. With that much movement in his life, it is no surprise he barely looks a day older. Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke) • Instagram photos and videos

Maria Canals-Barrera (Actress) Source: Instagram Maria Canals Barrera has been a familiar and comforting presence for families who grew up watching sitcoms and Disney Channel favorites. Her warmth and comedic timing make every role feel genuine. She carries that same joyful energy into this milestone year. Maria Canals-Barrera (@maria_cb) • Instagram photos and videos

Toby Jones (British Actor) Source: Instagram Toby Jones might be one of those actors whose face you instantly recognize even if the name takes a second. He has quietly built an impressive career filled with layered, memorable performances. Turning 60 just means more standout roles on the way. Toby Jones (@tobytobyjones) • Instagram photos and videos

Jordan Matter Source: Instagram Jordan Matter turned photography into a full-blown online phenomenon with creative shoots and high energy videos. His work shows that imagination only grows stronger with time. At 60, he seems more active and inventive than ever. Jordan Matter (@jordanmatter) • Instagram photos and videos

Mike O’Malley (Actor) Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty Mike O’Malley has quietly become one of television’s most dependable and likable faces. From hosting gigs to sitcoms and dramas, he brings an everyman charm that audiences connect with instantly. Sixty simply suits his easygoing, approachable style. Mike O’Malley (@therealmikeomalley) • Instagram photos and videos

Garcelle Beauvais (Haitian American Actress) Source: Steve Granitz / Getty Garcelle Beauvais continues to balance acting, hosting, and reality TV with grace and confidence. Her presence lights up every project she joins, and she remains a fan favorite for her honesty and style. Sixty looks effortlessly elegant on her. Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) • Instagram photos and videos