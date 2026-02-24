Source:

Druski Brings Coulda Been Records to Indy — Mike Epps & B-Swift in the Building

Indianapolis, it’s officially our turn.



Comedy star Druski is bringing his viral Coulda Been Records auditions to the city tonight, and the energy is about to be unmatched. Indy’s own Mike Epps is co-hosting the event, and yes — Hot 100.9 will be in the building too.



You already know if something major is happening in the city, B-Swift is pulling up. Expect B-Swift to tap in, catch content, and connect with the crowd as Indianapolis talent gets their shot on one of the internet’s biggest comedy platforms.





What started as a satirical series on Instagram and YouTube has turned into a national live tour experience. Druski’s Coulda Been Records auditions blend real performances with his signature deadpan humor, creating viral moments in every city.



Past stops have included celebrity co-hosts like:

Mark Wahlberg in Boston

Sexyy Red in St. Louis

Timothée Chalamet in Brooklyn



Now, the spotlight hits the Circle City and with Mike Epps on stage, you already know the jokes are going to land different.





Indianapolis has talent. Period.

From rappers and singers to comedians and creatives, the city continues to prove it can compete on a national level. Events like this put local artists directly in front of a platform that reaches millions.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



Druski has worked alongside artists like Drake and Jack Harlow and has built a following of over 11 million on Instagram alone. He even ranked No. 13 on Rolling Stone’s “25 Most Influential Creators of 2024” and recently appeared on The Voice Season 29’s Battle of Champions.



So yes, this is comedy — but it’s also major exposure.



Event Details

Location: Biltwell Event Center

950 S. White River Parkway West Drive

Time: 5 PM



Whether you’re auditioning or just pulling up to see who embarrasses themselves in front of the whole city, tonight is going to be one for the timeline.



Make sure you follow Hot 100.9 for behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and moments you won’t catch anywhere else.



Indy, are you signing to Coulda Been Records or are you about to become the next viral clip?

RELATED: Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

















Druski Brings Coulda Been Records to Indy was originally published on hot1009.com