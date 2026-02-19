Listen Live
Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO On Leave of Absence

Published on February 19, 2026

Indianapolis Zoo
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO, Dr. Rob Shumaker, is taking a leave of absence from the zoo. The reason for his absence has not been given.

Zoo leaders have said daily operations at the zoo will remain uninterrupted. The Indy Zoo Board of Trustees has promoted John Gullion to Chief Operating Officer. Gullion has previously served as the Senior Vice President of Operations since 2023.

Shumaker had his finger bitten while feeding a chimpanzee in March 2025, but he suffered no “ill-effects” after getting the necessary medical attention, said the Zoo administration.

