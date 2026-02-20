Listen Live
Drake on Sports Betting: Influence and Responsibility

Drake Fans Demand Rapper Quit Casino Promotions During Sports Betting Hiatus

Published on February 19, 2026

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Source: Karwai Tang/WireImage / Karwai Tang/WireImage

Drake has announced he is quitting sports betting after losing a $1 million Super Bowl bet, but fans are now urging him to stop promoting casino games on the online platform Stake. The Canadian rapper’s influence over young people has sparked concerns, with fans calling on him to set a better example. Drake’s partnership with Stake has led to three lawsuits alleging illegal gambling promotion and claims that he and his associate, Adin Ross, may not actually be gambling with their own money. Fans are urging Drake to consider his moral responsibility and the impact of his actions on his young audience. Source: https://casinobeats.com/2026/02/18/drake-fans-urge-rapper-to-give-up-casino-promos-amid-sports-betting-break

